President Donald Trump has congratulated the Log Cabin Republicans on its 40th anniversary.

The nation's oldest group representing LGBT conservatives was formed in California in the wake of the defeat of the Briggs Initiative, which sought to prevent gay men and lesbians from teaching in public schools and permit the firing of educators who supported LGBT rights.

In a letter to the group dated December 21, 2017 and printed on White House stationary, Trump congratulates the group on its anniversary.

"We are a Nation founded on the undeniable truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are all equal under our Constitution," Trump wrote.

"No matter the color of our skin or our sexual orientation, we all live under the same laws, salute the same great American flag, and are made in the image of the same Almighty God.”

"As we write the next great chapter of our Nation, we reaffirm our commitment to these fundamental truths and will work to ensure that all Americans live in a country where they feel safe and where their opportunities are limitless.”

“Melania joins me in sending our best wishes during this special milestone,” Trump concluded in his letter.

Log Cabin on Wednesday released the letter on social media.

“Thank you to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP for your kind commemoration of Log Cabin Republicans and best wishes for our future as we forge ahead, together, toward a more equal America,” the group tweeted in sharing the letter.

During the 2016 election, Log Cabin refused to endorse Trump's campaign, though several local chapters backed Trump.

