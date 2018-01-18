President Donald Trump has
congratulated the Log Cabin Republicans on its 40th
anniversary.
The nation's oldest group representing
LGBT conservatives was formed in California in the wake of the defeat
of the Briggs Initiative, which sought to prevent gay men and
lesbians from teaching in public schools and permit the firing of
educators who supported LGBT rights.
In a letter to the group dated December
21, 2017 and printed on White House stationary, Trump congratulates
the group on its anniversary.
"We are a Nation founded on the
undeniable truth that all of us are created equal. We are equal in
the eyes of our Creator. We are equal under the law. And we are all
equal under our Constitution," Trump wrote.
"No matter the color of our skin
or our sexual orientation, we all live under the same laws, salute
the same great American flag, and are made in the image of the same
Almighty God.”
"As we write the next great
chapter of our Nation, we reaffirm our commitment to these
fundamental truths and will work to ensure that all Americans live in
a country where they feel safe and where their opportunities are
limitless.”
“Melania joins me in sending our best
wishes during this special milestone,” Trump concluded in his
letter.
Log Cabin on Wednesday released the
letter on social media.
“Thank you to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump
and @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP for your kind commemoration of Log Cabin
Republicans and best wishes for our future as we forge ahead,
together, toward a more equal America,” the
group tweeted in sharing the letter.
During the 2016 election, Log Cabin
refused to endorse Trump's campaign, though several local chapters
backed Trump.
(Related: 7
Log Cabin chapters endorse Donald Trump for president.)