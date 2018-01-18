A gay couple has sued a printing
company after they received “homophobic” pamphlets instead of the
wedding programs they had ordered.
Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg married
in Pennsylvania in September, 2017.
The men filed their federal lawsuit in
Massachusetts, where Netherlands-based Vistaprint has a regional
headquarters.
The pamphlets they received warned that
“Satan knows our flesh is weak. He preys upon our weaknesses to
tempt us to sin. Satan can only influence us to want to sin. He
cannot make us sin.”
The couple received the order on the
day before they were set to marry.
“This was by far the most direct,
personal and aggressive act of homophobia either of us has experience
to date,” the men are quoted as saying by Yahoo
News.
Their lawsuit seeks unspecified
damages.
Vistaprint said in a statement that it
would “never discriminate against customers for their sexual
orientation” and that it prided itself “on being a company that
celebrates diversity.” The company added that the men received the
wrong the order.