Netflix on Wednesday released the first trailer for its upcoming reboot of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

The streaming service announced in January that it would produce a “reimagined” Queer Eye. The reality series featuring five openly gay stylists will premiere next month.

According to PEOPLE, the new cast includes Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Karamo Brown (Culture), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming) and Tan France (Fashion). Van Ness is best known as the hair stylist in Funny or Die's Gay of Thrones.

“Our new Fab Five will forge relationships with men and women from a wide array of backgrounds and beliefs often contrary to their own, touching on everything from LGBTQ rights and social commentary to how to make the best farm-to-table guacamole and more,” Netflix said of the show.

“Are you guys married?” one man is seen asking Berk and Van Ness in the trailer.

“I'm married for five,” Berk answers as they travel in a car.

“Are you the husband or the wife?” the man asks.

The original version of Queer Eye ran from 2003 to 2007 on Bravo and featured “Fab Five” Ted Allen, Kyan Douglas, Thom Filicia, Carson Kressley and Jai Rodriguez. The series made each household names.

Instead of New York, Netflix's reboot is set in Atlanta, Georgia. Queer Eye premieres February 7.