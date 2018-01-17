Out Canadian pairs figure skater Eric
Radford and his skating partner Meagan Duhamel have qualified for the
2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
According to Outsports,
Radford and Duhamel's Saturday win at the Canadian national
championships locked in their Olympic invitations.
Radford, 32, came out gay in 2014 after
he and Duhamel finished seventh at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.
“A lot of pairs end up dating one
another,” Radford said in his coming out interview with Outsports.
“It can become risky because your on-ice training can be affected
by your off-ice relationship. If you have a fight at home, it makes
that training difficult. I used to joke around that I’m the
ultimate pair-boy. I never had to worry about developing an off-ice
relationship.”
In June, Radford and boyfriend Luis
Fenero got engaged.
Radford is the second openly gay male
to qualify for the Winter Olympics. American figure skater Adam
Rippon qualified earlier this month.
