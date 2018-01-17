Out Canadian pairs figure skater Eric Radford and his skating partner Meagan Duhamel have qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

According to Outsports, Radford and Duhamel's Saturday win at the Canadian national championships locked in their Olympic invitations.

Radford, 32, came out gay in 2014 after he and Duhamel finished seventh at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

“A lot of pairs end up dating one another,” Radford said in his coming out interview with Outsports. “It can become risky because your on-ice training can be affected by your off-ice relationship. If you have a fight at home, it makes that training difficult. I used to joke around that I’m the ultimate pair-boy. I never had to worry about developing an off-ice relationship.”

In June, Radford and boyfriend Luis Fenero got engaged.

Radford is the second openly gay male to qualify for the Winter Olympics. American figure skater Adam Rippon qualified earlier this month.

