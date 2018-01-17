Out Olympian Gus Kenworthy told the AP this week that he's okay with being “The Gay Skier.”

At the 2014 Sochi Games, Kenworthy took home a silver medal. A few months later, he announced his sexuality in an ESPN the Magazine cover story.

With the Winter Olympics around the corner, Kenworthy is seeking spots on both the slopestyle and halfpipe U.S. teams.

As he sets his sights on his next trip to the Olympics, next month in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Kenworthy says the stakes are higher this time.

“I've got more eyeballs on me,” Kenworthy told the AP. “My platform's a lot bigger. I signed a bunch of Olympic sponsors and I have the LGBT audience watching me, and I want to do right by them.”

The 26-year-old Kenworthy added that he's okay being “The Gay Skier.”

“I'm definitely 'The Gay Skier' now, and that's OK,” he said. “I knew I was stepping into that role when I did it. In some ways, I don't care that that's the label that sticks. I took the step to come out publicly and I wear the badge proudly.”

