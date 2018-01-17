Timoth é e Chalamet has announced that he will donate his entire salary from his upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to three charities.

Chalamet's character in last year's Call Me By Your Name has a love affair with an older man (played by Armie Hammer). Chalamet, 22, earned several acting nominations for his performance.

Dylan Farrow, Allen and Mia Farrow's daughter, has previously alleged that Allen sexually abused her as a child. Allen has repeated denied the charges.

In an Instagram post, Chalamet said that he did not want to profit from the film and that he would be donating his wages to the LGBT Center in New York, Time's Up and the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN). Time's Up is the recently founded movement which seeks to provide legal support to victims of workplace sexual harassment. The movement is a response to numerous sexual abuse allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I have been asked in a few recent interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last summer,” Chalamet wrote on Instagram. “I’m not able to answer the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film, and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the respect and dignity they deserve.”

Chalamet is the film's third actor to donate his salary. Rebecca Hall donated her salary to Time's Up, while Griffin Newman donated his salary to RAINN.