Timothée
Chalamet has announced that he will donate his entire salary from his
upcoming Woody Allen film A Rainy Day in New York to three
charities.
Chalamet's character in last year's
Call Me By Your Name has a love affair with an older man
(played by Armie Hammer). Chalamet, 22, earned several acting
nominations for his performance.
Dylan Farrow, Allen and Mia Farrow's
daughter, has previously alleged that Allen sexually abused her as a
child. Allen has repeated denied the charges.
In an Instagram post, Chalamet said
that he did not want to profit from the film and that he would be
donating his wages to the LGBT Center in New York, Time's Up and the
Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN). Time's Up is the
recently founded movement which seeks to provide legal support to
victims of workplace sexual harassment. The movement is a response
to numerous sexual abuse allegations against film producer Harvey
Weinstein.
“I have been asked in a few recent
interviews about my decision to work on a film with Woody Allen last
summer,” Chalamet wrote on Instagram. “I’m not able to answer
the question directly because of contractual obligations. But what I
can say is this: I don’t want to profit from my work on the film,
and to that end, I am going to donate my entire salary to three
charities: TIME’S UP, The LGBT Center in New York, and RAINN. I
want to be worthy of standing shoulder to shoulder with the brave
artists who are fighting for all people to be treated with the
respect and dignity they deserve.”
Chalamet is the film's third actor to
donate his salary. Rebecca Hall donated her salary to Time's Up,
while Griffin Newman donated his salary to RAINN.