Christian conservative Mat Staver last
week lamented the nomination of an openly gay judge to serve as chief
justice of the Connecticut Supreme Court, saying that gay judges
could not remain objective in cases involving religious liberty for
Christians.
If confirmed to the post, Andrew
McDonald would become the first openly gay chief justice on any state
court in the nation.
Staver, who helms Liberty Counsel, made
his comments on VCY America's Crosstalk radio program.
“Here’s the problem with it beyond
the issue of the morality of this. Beyond the issue of other
consequences is the fact that what we typically see is someone’s
identity, their being, completely wrapped up in their sexual
practices, meaning that – do you think that if you had an Aaron and
Melissa Klein or a Jack Phillips bakery or anything else like that
where you have the LGBT clash with religious freedom or freedom of
expression come before this judge, do you think this judge is going
to be open and fair irrespective of what he does to rule based on the
Constitution and the rule of law? I don’t think so,” Staver said,
referring to recent cases involving bakers who refused to serve gay
couples.
“This is a real problem because what
we are doing is we’re putting somebody on a bench who is siding
with their personal identity.”
“The question is: are you going to
get a fair shake out of this individual who identifies as someone
based upon his sexual practices, who is identified and identifies
himself based upon certain behavior?” Staver
added. “Are you gonna get a fair shake? I don’t think so. So
that is a real problem in this nomination of this appointment of this
individual.”