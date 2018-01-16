A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of transgender activist Viccky Gutierrez.

Gutierrez died last week in a fire Los Angeles police described as “suspicious.” According to the Los Angeles Blade, detectives have changed the status of their investigation to murder. While the coroner has yet to confirm the identity of the deceased, transgender activist Bamby Salcedo, president of the TransLatin@ Coalition, organized a vigil for Gutierrez in Los Angeles.

“It is with deep sadness, rage and pain that I have to share with all of you that one of your sisters was brutally murdered in #southlosangeles last night,” Salcedo wrote in a Facebook post.

The LAPD-FBI Fugitive Task Force on Thursday night arrested Kevyn Ramirez, 29, in connection with Gutierrez's murder.

“Ramirez has admitted to investigators that he killed the victim after a dispute,” the LAPD said in a press release.

A motive has yet to be determined. Ramirez is being held on $2,000,000 bail. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Salcedo told the Blade that she was impressed with the quick results.

“Overall, they did a great job,” she said.

Salcedo also set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to help Gutierrez's family with expenses.