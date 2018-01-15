Florida police say a man was attacked and robbed at gunpoint by a man he met on Grindr, a popular dating app for gay and bisexual men.

Panama City police say Royquez Darrel Deloach, 19, and Taborice Lee Foster, 21, admitted to the robbery during an interview. Authorities also recovered the gun used in the crime, the Panama City News Herald reported.

Foster reportedly lured the victim to his home using Grindr. When the victim arrived at Foster's home, Foster and Deloach attacked him and robbed him at gunpoint.

“The victim arrived and was attacked from behind by (Deloach) with a black and green handgun while (Foster) was searching the victim's pockets,” according to a PCPD report. “The victim's wallet was ultimately taken by (Foster).”

Both men have a criminal history. At the time of the robbery, Foster was on probation.

Both men face armed robbery charges. Foster has also been charged with unlawful use of a communication device.