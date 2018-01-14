Chelsea Manning on Thursday filed a
statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) to
run for the U.S. Senate in Maryland.
According to the Washington
Blade, the FEC website indicates Manning is running as a
Democrat.
Manning would first need to win the
Democratic nomination, a difficult task considering the popularity of
incumbent Senator Ben Cardin. The primary is set for June 28.
The 30-year-old former Army private
came out transgender on the day she was sentenced to serve 35 years
in prison for disclosing classified materials to WikiLeaks. Before
leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four
months of Manning's remaining prison term. She served nearly 7 years
of her 35-year sentence.
(Related: Showtime
to broadcast Chelsea Manning documentary XY
Chelsea.)
If elected to the Senate, Manning would
become the first openly transgender person to be elected to either
house of Congress.
According to The
Washington Post, Manning also needs to file with the Maryland
State Board of Elections to get her name on the ballot.
Todd Eberly, a political-science
professor at St. Mary's College in Maryland, told the paper that
judging from her past statements, Manning is likely to run as an
“unapologetic” progressive candidate.