During an interview last week, actress
Lindsay Lohan said that she does not identify as “sexually fluid.”
The 31-year-old Lohan made her comments
during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.
When host Wendy Williams pointed out
that she dated DJ Samantha Ronson in 2008-09, Lohan suggested it was
a phase.
“I don't have a man,” Lohan
responded to Williams asking her whom she was dating.
“I don't want to date anyone right
now. I'm in work mode. I like it,” Lohan continued.
“Relationships, I've had enough of them. I'm okay.”
“Are you sexually fluid? Do you
consider yourself sexually fluid? I remember you had a romantic
relationship with Samantha Ronson.”
“No, I like men,” Lohan
replied.
“Okay, well, you liked a girl at one
point” Williams pointed out.
“Yeah, I was living in LA,” Lohan
joked, then added, “I'm not saying it's a bad thing. But no, I'm
not dating right now.”