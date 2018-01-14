During an interview last week, actress Lindsay Lohan said that she does not identify as “sexually fluid.”

The 31-year-old Lohan made her comments during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show.

When host Wendy Williams pointed out that she dated DJ Samantha Ronson in 2008-09, Lohan suggested it was a phase.

“I don't have a man,” Lohan responded to Williams asking her whom she was dating.

“I don't want to date anyone right now. I'm in work mode. I like it,” Lohan continued. “Relationships, I've had enough of them. I'm okay.”

“Are you sexually fluid? Do you consider yourself sexually fluid? I remember you had a romantic relationship with Samantha Ronson.”

“No, I like men,” Lohan replied.

“Okay, well, you liked a girl at one point” Williams pointed out.

“Yeah, I was living in LA,” Lohan joked, then added, “I'm not saying it's a bad thing. But no, I'm not dating right now.”