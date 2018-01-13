Showtime later this year will broadcast XY Chelsea, a documentary about whistleblower Chelsea Manning.

Produced by Laura Poitras (RISK, Citizenfour) with filmmaker Tim Travers Hawkins, XY Chelsea follows Manning as she is released from Fort Leavenworth, an all-male maximum-security prison in Kansas, for disclosing classified materials to WikiLeaks. Before leaving the White House, President Barack Obama commuted all but four months of Manning's remaining prison term. She served 7 years of a 35-year sentence.

Manning, 30, came out transgender on the day after she was sentenced.

“Shot over two years and featuring exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes verité with Manning, the film picks up on the momentous day in May when she leaves prison and follows her through her journey of discovery, while also examining her place in the conversation on national security and the fight of the transgender community for rights and visibility,” Showtime said of the film in a press release.

The premium cable network also said that the documentary will premiere at an upcoming film festival with details to be announced at a later date.