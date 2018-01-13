RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, was named best reality show host at Thursday's 23rd Critics' Choice Awards.

Other nominees in the category included Ted Allen (Chopped), Tyra Banks (America's Got Talent), Cat Deeley (So You Think You Can Dance), Joanna and Chip Gaines (Fixer Upper) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the Stars).

“Mama @RuPaul! YOU'RE A WINNER BABY!” RuPaul's Drag Race's twitter account messaged. “ConDRAGulations on winning a Best Reality Show Host for #CriticsChoiceAwards.”

RuPaul's Drag Race was also nominated in the Best Reality Competition Series category but lost out to NBC's The Voice.

On Twitter, RuPaul, 57, was lauded for wearing a “gorgeous jacket” to the event. “The suit is McQueen. Thx, lover!” RuPaul replied.

The 23rd Critics' Choice Awards were presented in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on The CW. Olivia Munn hosted the ceremony.