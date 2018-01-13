RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's
Drag Race, was named best reality show host at Thursday's 23rd
Critics' Choice Awards.
Other nominees in the category included
Ted Allen (Chopped), Tyra Banks (America's Got Talent),
Cat Deeley (So You Think You Can Dance), Joanna and Chip
Gaines (Fixer Upper) and Tom Bergeron (Dancing with the
Stars).
“Mama @RuPaul! YOU'RE A WINNER BABY!”
RuPaul's Drag Race's twitter account messaged.
“ConDRAGulations on winning a Best Reality Show Host for
#CriticsChoiceAwards.”
RuPaul's Drag Race was also
nominated in the Best Reality Competition Series category but lost
out to NBC's The Voice.
On Twitter, RuPaul, 57, was lauded for
wearing a “gorgeous jacket” to the event. “The suit is
McQueen. Thx, lover!” RuPaul replied.
The 23rd Critics' Choice
Awards were presented in Santa Monica, California and broadcast on
The CW. Olivia Munn hosted the ceremony.