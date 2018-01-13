Out figure skater Adam Rippon, the
U.S.'s first openly gay man to qualify for the Winter Olympics, said
in a recent interview that he would not feel welcome if invited to the
White House.
The 28-year-old Rippon made his
comments in an interview with the BBC.
“I won't go to the White House. And
I won't go because I don't think somebody like me would be welcome
there,” Rippon said. “I know what it's like to go into a room
and feel like you're not wanted there.”
Rippon explained that his mother would
not accept the language President Donald Trump uses.
“If I talked to people the way that
President Trump talks to people, my mom would kick my ass,” he
said.
Rippon added that he has a duty as an
athlete to be a role model.
“I think it's important that we stand
up for what we believe in and we speak out against things that we
think are wrong and unjust,” he said.
