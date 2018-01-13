Out figure skater Adam Rippon, the U.S.'s first openly gay man to qualify for the Winter Olympics, said in a recent interview that he would not feel welcome if invited to the White House.

The 28-year-old Rippon made his comments in an interview with the BBC.

“I won't go to the White House. And I won't go because I don't think somebody like me would be welcome there,” Rippon said. “I know what it's like to go into a room and feel like you're not wanted there.”

Rippon explained that his mother would not accept the language President Donald Trump uses.

“If I talked to people the way that President Trump talks to people, my mom would kick my ass,” he said.

Rippon added that he has a duty as an athlete to be a role model.

“I think it's important that we stand up for what we believe in and we speak out against things that we think are wrong and unjust,” he said.

