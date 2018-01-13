Singer and actress Cher will headline Sydney's 40th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras on Saturday, March 3.

Cher hinted in a tweet last month that she was headed to Australia in March: “OK … YOU BOYS [rainbow emoji] KNOW WHERE I'LL [bee emoji] IN MARCH #PutSomeShrimpOnTheBar[bee emoji].”

According to Australia's ABC News, the group behind the festival has confirmed that the 71-year-old pop and gay icon will headline the festival.

“These things do take time and a lot of negotiation, and so it's been a pretty rollercoaster ride over the last couple of months, but we can definitely [say], it's official and Cher is coming,” Mardi Gras creative director Greg Clarke announced on ABC Radio Sydney.

“Mardi Gras has been trying to get Cher to Mardi Gras for so many years,” he added. “They tried about five years ago and couldn't pull it off, but we've done it this year.”

Cyndi Lauper performed at the event's 30th anniversary.

With the recent legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia, this year's festival promises to be the year's must-attend event. Citing safety and security concerns, organizers have already said that they would not be able to accommodate all those interested in participating in this year's parade.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a parade that winds down Oxford Street on Saturday, March 3 to Moore Park, where a two-day festival is held.