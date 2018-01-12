Talk show host Chelsea Handler is
facing backlash over a tweet in which she suggested that South
Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican, is a closeted gay man.
The 42-year-old Handler made the
suggestion in a tweet in which she referred to President Donald
Trump's bipartisan immigration meeting with legislators on Tuesday.
“Holy, fuck fuck. I just the video of
trumps bipartisan 'meeting' yesterday,” she tweted. “Hey,
@LindseyGrahamSC what kind of dick sucking video do they have on you
for you 2 be acting like this? Wouldn’t coming out be more
honorable?”
The 62-year-old bachelor has been
denying gay rumors for years. In 2010, he told the New York
Times: “Like maybe I'm having a clandestine affair with Ricky
Martin. I know it's really gonna upset a lot of gay men – I'm sure
hundreds of 'em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate bridge –
but I ain't available. I ain't gay. Sorry.”
While Handler's tweet received more
than 24,000 likes, many commenters called her joke offensive.
“Apparently homophobic slurs are ok
as long as they're against a Republican,” wrote Harry Khachatiran
(@Harry1T6).
Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) added:
“Using homosexuality as a sick burn is so woke.”
Chris Barron, an openly gay Republican,
suggested there was a double standard at play.
“Just reported this explicitly
anti-gay tweet,” he messaged. “Odds on twitter doing something?
Less than zero. If a conservative said this they would be suspended
immediately.”