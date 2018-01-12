Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in an upcoming television adaptation of the 1985 British comedy-drama My Beautiful Laundrette.

According to Variety, Nanjiani has attached himself as an actor and writer for the series.

The original film starred Gordon Warnecke as Omar, a young British man of Pakistani heritage living in London, and his boyfriend Johnny (played by Daniel Day-Lewis), a former street punk. The two take over the management of a launderette originally owned by Omar's uncle Nasser. The film was praised for its portrayal of the gay and immigrant communities.

The British Film Institute ranked the film the 50th greatest British film of the 20th century.

Executive producing the series are Alec Berg (Silicon Valley), Hanif Kureishi (who wrote the original film) and Stephen Gaghan (Traffic).

Nanjiani is best known for playing Dinesh Chugtai on the HBO comedy Silicon Valley. He also starred in the 2017 romantic comedy film The Big Sick, which he co-wrote with is wife Emily V. Gordon.