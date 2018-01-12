Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in an
upcoming television adaptation of the 1985 British comedy-drama My
Beautiful Laundrette.
According to Variety,
Nanjiani has attached himself as an actor and writer for the series.
The original film starred Gordon
Warnecke as Omar, a young British man of Pakistani heritage living in
London, and his boyfriend Johnny (played by Daniel Day-Lewis), a
former street punk. The two take over the management of a
launderette originally owned by Omar's uncle Nasser. The film was
praised for its portrayal of the gay and immigrant communities.
The British Film Institute ranked the
film the 50th greatest British film of the 20th
century.
Executive producing the series are Alec
Berg (Silicon Valley), Hanif Kureishi (who wrote the original
film) and Stephen Gaghan (Traffic).
Nanjiani is best known for playing
Dinesh Chugtai on the HBO comedy Silicon Valley. He also
starred in the 2017 romantic comedy film The Big Sick, which
he co-wrote with is wife Emily V. Gordon.