Rowan, Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis has filed for reelection as a Republican, the AP reported.

Davis became a Christian celebrity when she refused to obey the Supreme Court's June 2015 ruling that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry. She spent five days in jail after a judge found her in contempt.

Supporters welcomed Davis as she emerged from her jailing flanked by vocal opponents of marriage equality, including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who was seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination at the time.

During his campaign, Huckabee promised that people like Davis “will never, ever go to jail one minute,” if he's elected president.

Davis first ran for county clerk as a Democrat, but switched parties after her jailing.

David Ermold, gay man to whom Davis refused to issue a marriage license, in December filed paperwork as a Democrat challenging her for her job.

The 43-year-old Ermold is an English teacher at the University of Pikeville.

At least three additional candidates are challenging Davis.