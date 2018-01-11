Rowan, Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis
has filed for reelection as a Republican, the AP reported.
Davis became a Christian celebrity when
she refused to obey the Supreme Court's June 2015 ruling that found
that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.
She spent five days in jail after a judge found her in contempt.
Supporters welcomed Davis as she
emerged from her jailing flanked by vocal opponents of marriage
equality, including former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, who was
seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination at the time.
During his campaign, Huckabee promised
that people like Davis “will never, ever go to jail one minute,”
if he's elected president.
Davis first ran for county clerk as a
Democrat, but switched parties after her jailing.
David Ermold, gay man to whom Davis
refused to issue a marriage license, in December filed paperwork as a
Democrat challenging her for her job.
The 43-year-old Ermold is an English
teacher at the University of Pikeville.
(Related: Gay
man denied marriage license by Kentucky County Clerk Kim Davis
running for her job.)
At least three additional candidates
are challenging Davis.