Out singer Ricky Martin revealed on Wednesday that he and conceptual artist Jwan Yosef secretly tied the knot.

“I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months,” Martin told E! News. “We exchanged vows, and we swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”

“It feels amazing! I can't introduce him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man,” the 46-year-old singer added.

Martin first hinted that he was married in a behind-the-scenes video for Architectural Digest. Martin, Yosef and their 9-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, grace the cover of this month's issue. In the video, Martin introduces Yosef as his husband.

During an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Martin talked about how he met Yosef.

“He's a conceptual artist and I'm a collector,” Martin told DeGeneres in October. “So I started looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really love what he does – really original – and I contacted him.”

“So you collected him?” DeGeneres joked.

In an interview with Ocean Drive, Martin said that the couple were planning a spring wedding which he wants to share with the world to help normalize the “beauty of our family.”

Martin, who came out gay in 2010, appears later this month in FX's second season of American Crime Story, which will explore the murder of designer Gianni Versace.