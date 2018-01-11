Out singer Ricky Martin revealed on
Wednesday that he and conceptual artist Jwan Yosef secretly tied the
knot.
“I'm a husband, but we're doing a
heavy party in a couple of months,” Martin told E! News. “We
exchanged vows, and we swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all
the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything.”
“It feels amazing! I can't introduce
him as my fiance. I can't. He's my husband. He's my man,” the
46-year-old singer added.
Martin first hinted that he was married
in a behind-the-scenes video for Architectural Digest.
Martin, Yosef and their 9-year-old twin sons, Matteo and Valentino,
grace the cover of this month's issue. In the video, Martin
introduces Yosef as his husband.
During an interview with Ellen
DeGeneres, Martin talked about how he met Yosef.
“He's a conceptual artist and I'm a
collector,” Martin told DeGeneres in October. “So I started
looking for art and I saw his art and I went crazy because I really
love what he does – really original – and I contacted him.”
“So you collected him?” DeGeneres
joked.
In an interview with Ocean Drive,
Martin said that the couple were planning a spring wedding which he
wants to share with the world to help normalize the “beauty of our
family.”
Martin, who came out gay in 2010,
appears later this month in FX's second season of American Crime
Story, which will explore the murder of designer Gianni Versace.