The Supreme Court on Monday announced that it would not hear a challenge to Mississippi controversial “religious freedom” law.

In June, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that plaintiffs in the case lacked standing to challenge the law, reversing a lower court's order that had put the law, known as HB 1523, on hold. Plaintiffs appealed to the Supreme Court after the appeals court denied a request to rehear the case before the full court. The law took effect in October.

The 5th Circuit did not address the constitutionality of the law.

Mississippi's Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act allows businesses to deny services to LGBT people based on their “sincerely held religious beliefs or moral convictions.” It also seeks to provide similar protections to individuals who object to transgender rights. It is considered the broadest religious objections law enacted since Obergefell, the 2015 Supreme Court case that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

The Supreme Court did not explain its reasons for not taking the case.

Republican Governor Phil Bryant, who signed the bill into law, has defended the law as “perfectly constitutional.”

Masen Davis, CEO of the LGBT group Freedom for All Americans, criticized the court's decision in a statement.

“The court’s inaction today means that LGBTQ Mississipians will continue to face harassment and discrimination,” Davis said. “HB 1523 fails to honor the tradition of religious freedom in America – instead, it allows people to use religion as a license to discriminate. The LGBTQ community remains in harm’s way every single day that this law is in effect, and we are committed to working with our legal partners to strike this draconian measure once and for all.”