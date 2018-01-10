Out actor Wilson Cruz says Star Trek: Discovery fans should be given “permission to be upset” by the show's shocking twist involving his character.

On the series, Cruz plays medical officer Dr. Hugh Culber, who is involved in a romantic relationship with starfleet officer Lt. Paul Stamets (played by out actor Anthony Rapp), an expert on fungus. The actors made Star Trek history in November when their characters on the CBS All Access show shared the television franchise's first male gay kiss.

In the show's fall finale, Stamets kisses Culber and promises to take him on a romantic date before he enters a chamber to navigate the ship's spore drive in an effort to escape the advancing Klingons. Culber suspects the jump might kill his lover.

When the show returned this week, [spoiler alert] it was Culber whose life ended as he was brutally murdered by Lt. Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif).

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Cruz called the murder of a gay character a “disappointing moment” but insisted that “many possibilities” remain.

“I would be upset if I was watching, and I think we need to give people permission to be upset. It’s upsetting. It’s a disappointing moment,” Cruz said.

“I’m nervous because we are all aware of this trope throughout television which we continue to see LGBT characters, characters of color, and women killed off in very dismissive ways, and I want people to know that this is not that.”

“This is a chapter of this epic love story of these two characters. And this is science fiction. This is Star Trek. There are many possibilities,” he said.

“I'll be back,” Cruz added. “What I can say is that I've been assured that this is a long, epic story, and I know where it's going and I'm excited about telling that story.”