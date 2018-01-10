The New Hampshire House on Tuesday rejected two bills that sought to prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

According to Seacoast Online, Republican House Speaker Gene Chandler broke tie votes on both bills.

The New Hampshire Log Cabin Republicans, a group that represents LGBT conservatives, had backed the bills.

“The American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Medical Association have all denounced reparative, or conversion, therapy as ineffective and potentially harmful, especially for children,” NH Log Cabin Republicans co-chairs Jennifer Horn and Doug Palardy said in a statement. “The most constructive and effective thing we can do for young people who are struggling with their sexual identity or coming out as gay, is to be as loving and accepting as possible.”

“As Log Cabin Republicans we believe that all men and women must have equal rights under the constitution and we continue to work toward a day when all men and women, gay and straight, young and old, are accepted in their families and communities for who they are,” they added.

Palardy is married to state Senator Dan Innis, a Republican from New Castle.

States which have enacted such bans include Connecticut, California, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Illinois, Vermont, New York, Rhode Island and New Mexico. An increasing number of local municipalities have also enacted similar protections, particularly in Florida.

