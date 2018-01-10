Out actor Michael Urie stars as Hamlet in the Shakespeare Theatre Company's staging of William Shakespeare's classic Hamlet.

The production, directed by Michael Kahn, opens Tuesday at the Sidney Harman Hall in Washington D.C. and has been extended to March 4.

From the play's description: “In the wake of his father’s abrupt death, Hamlet returns home from university to find his personal and political world changed as he never imagined it could – his mother remarried, his uncle on the throne and a world seemingly gone insane. When his father’s ghost appears and demands vengeance, the increasingly desperate Danish prince must decide: submit or resist. Accept or avenge. Live or die.”

Urie is best known for playing Marcus “Marc” St. James on the ABC dramedy Ugly Betty and a spin-off webseries Made After Hours. He also starred in Buyer & Cellar, the one-man play by Jonathan Tolins. Urie won a Clarence Derwent Award for his performance.

Most recently, Urie headlined the revival of Torch Song Trilogy, Harvey Fierstein's 1981 play about a drag queen looking for love and family in New York City.

