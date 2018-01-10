Broward County on Tuesday became the latest Florida municipality to prohibit therapies that attempt to alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youth.

Such therapies go by names such as “conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay therapy.”

The Broward County Commission voted unanimously to enact the ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday.

According to 7 News Miami, more than a dozen people testified at the meeting.

“I myself went through this conversion therapy,” Ellen Feiler said. “It was not pleasant. It also did not work. I was miserable.”

Therapist who violate the ban can be fined $250.

Opponents of the ban have said they plan to sue the county.

Equality Florida, the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR) are among the groups that supported the ordinance.

“Today’s unanimous vote speaks to the power of survivor stories and the indisputable evidence that conversion therapy is not only ineffective – it devastates our young people and community,” NCLR Youth Policy Counsel and Born Perfect Campaign Coordinator Carolyn Reyes said in a statement. “NCLR is proud to have submitted testimony and worked hand in hand with Broward County, and NCLR’s Born Perfect campaign will keep working with states and local communities across the country to ensure that LGBTQ youth are protected – no matter where they live.”

Broward County includes Fort Lauderdale, the Everglades and Pompano Beach.