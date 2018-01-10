Broward County on Tuesday became the
latest Florida municipality to prohibit therapies that attempt to
alter the sexual orientation or gender identity of lesbian, gay,
bisexual and transgender youth.
Such therapies go by names such as
“conversion therapy,” “reparative therapy” or “ex-gay
therapy.”
The Broward County Commission voted
unanimously to enact the ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday.
According to 7
News Miami, more than a dozen people testified at the meeting.
“I myself went through this
conversion therapy,” Ellen Feiler said. “It was not pleasant.
It also did not work. I was miserable.”
Therapist who violate the ban can be
fined $250.
Opponents of the ban have said they
plan to sue the county.
Equality Florida, the Southern Poverty
Law Center (SPLC) and the National Center for Lesbian Rights (NCLR)
are among the groups that supported the ordinance.
“Today’s unanimous vote speaks to
the power of survivor stories and the indisputable evidence that
conversion therapy is not only ineffective – it devastates our
young people and community,” NCLR Youth Policy Counsel and Born
Perfect Campaign Coordinator Carolyn Reyes said in a statement. “NCLR
is proud to have submitted testimony and worked hand in hand with
Broward County, and NCLR’s Born Perfect campaign will keep working
with states and local communities across the country to ensure that
LGBTQ youth are protected – no matter where they live.”
Broward County includes Fort
Lauderdale, the Everglades and Pompano Beach.