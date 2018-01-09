Gay and lesbian couples in Australia tied the knot in midnight ceremonies across the nation.

While polling has for some time shown majority support for same-sex marriage in Australia, legislation has refused to budge, despite numerous attempts. A postal vote asking Australians whether the government should extend marriage rights to gay couples broke the logjam. An overwhelming majority (61.6%) of Australians who participated voted “yes.” Roughly three weeks after the results were announced, lawmakers approved a marriage bill, making Australia the 25th nation with marriage equality.

Couples who want to marry must wait 30 days after registering. On Tuesday, couples who registered on the first day the law took effect were able to tie the knot. Several gay couples married without waiting 30 days after receiving a waiver from the state.

Among the first to marry at the stroke of midnight were track athletes Craig Burns and Luke Sullivan.

“It's another way to show your love and appreciation of your partner in front of the people in your life,” said Burns.

Burns will compete in the Commonwealth Games in April.