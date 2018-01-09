India's Supreme Court on Monday ordered a review of its decision upholding a law that criminalizes gay sex with up to ten years in prison.

In 2009 – just days after gay activists staged Gay Pride parades in several cities for the first time – the Delhi High Court of India declared intercourse between two consenting members of the same sex legal.

The verdict overturned a law that banned gay sex in India, a holdover from British colonial rule, known as Section 377 of India's penal code.

In 2013, the Supreme Court threw out the lower court's ruling, saying that only lawmakers could change Section 377.

Five Indians filed a petition, arguing that the law leaves then in constant fear of being prosecuted.

“A section of people or individuals who exercise their choice should never remain in a state of fear,” the justices said. “What is natural to one may not be natural to others.”

LGBT rights advocate Aditya Bondyopadhyay told The Guardian: “There has been so much criticism of the judgment, and mobilization on the ground and acceptance levels have gone up by a lot, [despite] the conservative forces in the ruling party.”

