Brian Brown, president of the National
Organization for Marriage (NOM), recently claimed that the
confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court was a step
toward overturning the court's “illegitimate” marriage equality
decision.
In its 2015 landmark ruling in
Obergefell, the
high court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional
right to marry, ending a patchwork of state laws that offered
everything from full marriage to no recognition of gay unions.
Appearing Friday on the Issues, Etc.
podcast, Brown said that he's hoping to get “another court decision
by a friendlier court that can overturn Obergefell,”
adding that “one important success” to achieving that goal was
the confirmation of the “good justice” Gorsuch to the Supreme
Court.
“[T]he Supreme Court is not our
ruler. So we don't view the Obergefell as legitimate law,
it's illegitimate law,” Brown
said, comparing the decision to the Dred Scott and Roe
v. Wade decisions, which he described as “lies put into law.”
“Given the nature of where our
constitutional law is today, I don’t see a likely outcome of
Congress standing up to the courts and saying ‘You’ve gone too
far.’ That’s unfortunate, it should do that, but that’s not
going to happen, so we’re going to need another court decision,”
he said. “And that can happen, and I’m hopeful that will happen
not only on Obergefell but also on Roe v. Wade.”
Brown added that he's focused on
“making sure that the ramifications of [Obergefell] are
contained.”