Brian Brown, president of the National Organization for Marriage (NOM), recently claimed that the confirmation of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court was a step toward overturning the court's “illegitimate” marriage equality decision.

In its 2015 landmark ruling in Obergefell, the high court found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry, ending a patchwork of state laws that offered everything from full marriage to no recognition of gay unions.

Appearing Friday on the Issues, Etc. podcast, Brown said that he's hoping to get “another court decision by a friendlier court that can overturn Obergefell,” adding that “one important success” to achieving that goal was the confirmation of the “good justice” Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

“[T]he Supreme Court is not our ruler. So we don't view the Obergefell as legitimate law, it's illegitimate law,” Brown said, comparing the decision to the Dred Scott and Roe v. Wade decisions, which he described as “lies put into law.”

“Given the nature of where our constitutional law is today, I don’t see a likely outcome of Congress standing up to the courts and saying ‘You’ve gone too far.’ That’s unfortunate, it should do that, but that’s not going to happen, so we’re going to need another court decision,” he said. “And that can happen, and I’m hopeful that will happen not only on Obergefell but also on Roe v. Wade.”

Brown added that he's focused on “making sure that the ramifications of [Obergefell] are contained.”