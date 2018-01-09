Out figure skater Adam Rippon has qualified for the Winter Olympics.

Rippon will join Nathan Chen and Vincent Zhou in Pyeongchang, South Korea next month.

The selection committee went with Rippon despite finishing fourth at the U.S. figure skating championships Saturday night.

“I'm really grateful that the selection committee looked at my body of work over the last two seasons,” Rippon told reporters.

The selection makes Rippon, 28, the U.S.'s first openly gay man to qualify for the Winter Olympics.

“I don't really care what other people think of me,” he said on Sunday. “I'm able to go out there and I'm really able to be unabashedly myself. I want somebody who's young, who's struggling, who's not sure if it's OK if they are themselves to know that it's OK.”

Other out athletes competing for spots on Team USA include freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy and luger John Fennell.

(Related: Gus Kenworthy says he'll refuse Trump White House invite: “No interest in faking support”)

Figure skater Johnny Weir, who competed in 2006 and 2010, came out publicly in his 2011 memoir, Welcome to My World.