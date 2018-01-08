A former New Jersey high school teacher who once compared being gay to cancer has agreed to a three-year suspension of her teaching certificates.

Jenye 'Viki' Knox in 2011 created a firestorm of controversy when she posted on Facebook a photo of a school display recognizing October as Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) History month which included portraits of Virginia Wolf, Harvey Milk and Neil Patrick Harris, and wrote “homosexuality is a perverted spirit that has existed from the beginning of creation” and a “sin” that “breeds like cancer.”

She defended her position in subsequent messages to Facebook users, saying that she believed being gay was “against the nature and character of God” and that the high school was “not the setting to promote, encourage, support and foster homosexuality.”

Knox, a tenured special education teacher, retired to avoid facing tenure charges based on “unbecoming conduct.” She later sued school officials in federal court, claiming that they had violated her free speech and religious rights. The case was settled in September, but details have not been made public.

According to NJ.com, Knox, 56, appealed a decision to revoke her three teaching certificates. State education officials agreed to a compromise involving the three-year suspension on December 8.