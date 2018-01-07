Christian conservative Linda Harvey
recently welcomed anti-LGBT activist Peter LaBarbera of Americans for
Truth About Homosexuality (AFTAH) to her Mission America radio show,
where they both lamented increasing support for LGBT rights.
Harvey, president of the Columbus,
Ohio-based Mission America, and her guest agreed that society needed
to be “re-horrified” to the “the sin of homosexuality,” with
Harvey claiming that LGBT clubs in public schools exist to “fast
track kids into the lifestyle.” While such clubs are usually run
by students, Harvey, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, suggested that
the students were being harmed by adults, saying “who knows what
goes on there.”
“So many of these groups are
predators,” Harvey said. “I believe that the homosexual clubs in
schools are just red flags for predators. I think that they exist
there as an audience to continue to fast track kids into the
lifestyle, network with adults – I mean, who knows what goes on
there.”
“How do we re-horrify people about
the sin of homosexuality?” she
asked. “People are becoming so comfortable with this, even
people on our side. We need to re-horrify them.”
LaBarbera said that America could
“recover that sense of awfulness” about sexual minorities if
society was taught to “respect God and God's values again.”