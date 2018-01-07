Christian conservative Linda Harvey recently welcomed anti-LGBT activist Peter LaBarbera of Americans for Truth About Homosexuality (AFTAH) to her Mission America radio show, where they both lamented increasing support for LGBT rights.

Harvey, president of the Columbus, Ohio-based Mission America, and her guest agreed that society needed to be “re-horrified” to the “the sin of homosexuality,” with Harvey claiming that LGBT clubs in public schools exist to “fast track kids into the lifestyle.” While such clubs are usually run by students, Harvey, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, suggested that the students were being harmed by adults, saying “who knows what goes on there.”

“So many of these groups are predators,” Harvey said. “I believe that the homosexual clubs in schools are just red flags for predators. I think that they exist there as an audience to continue to fast track kids into the lifestyle, network with adults – I mean, who knows what goes on there.”

“How do we re-horrify people about the sin of homosexuality?” she asked. “People are becoming so comfortable with this, even people on our side. We need to re-horrify them.”

LaBarbera said that America could “recover that sense of awfulness” about sexual minorities if society was taught to “respect God and God's values again.”