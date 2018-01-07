HBO has acquired U.S. television rights to Believer, a documentary that stars Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds as he investigates how the Mormon Church treats the LGBT community.

The documentary is scheduled to have its world premiere later this month at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah.

According to Deadline Hollywood, which broke the news, HBO will air the film next summer.

Directed by Don Argott, Believer follows Reynolds, who was raised Mormon, as he explores how the church treats its LGBT members.

“With the rising suicide rate amongst teens in the state of Utah, his concern with the church's policies sends him on an unexpected path for acceptance and change,” the film's description reads.

Reynolds helped organize the inaugural LoveLoud Festival concert in Orem, Utah. Proceeds from the event benefit several LGBT organizations, including the Trevor Project and GLAAD.

“LoveLoud reached 20,000 people in Utah, which is really small compared to the number of people who need to be reached,” Reynolds said. “I think the reason the film needs to happen is because I feel like this is a way that nobody can turn their heads away.”

