Out actor Alan Cumming has praised CBS for “having the courage” to broadcast a procedural crime drama with a leading gay character.

Instinct, which premieres on March 11, stars Cumming as a reluctant CIA agent searching for a serial killer. Since leaving the agency his character has successfully built a “normal” life as a professor and writer. But he gets pulled back into the CIA when his unique talents are needed to crack the case. The show is based on an upcoming book by James Patterson.

Speaking at the show's TCA winter press tour, Cumming said it's particularly important to see gay people on television during President Donald Trump's administration.

“I applaud everyone at CBS for having the courage to put that on, in the climate that might not be the best time to do it,” Cumming said.

Instinct arrives at a time when “the president is actively condoning, by his silence, violence and persecution against the LGBT community,” he said.

“I think it’s the perfect time and needs to be done,” he added. “[It's] all that more important we should have a character with a healthy same-sex marriage.”

CBS has previously been criticized for its lack of diversity. Instinct is believed to be network television's first hour-long drama with a gay lead character.