The Paducah City Commission will vote
Tuesday on an ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on
sexual orientation and gender identity.
The proposed ordinance would prohibit
discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.
In a
press release, the Fairness Campaign, a group that advocates for
LGBT rights, said that if approved, Paducah would become the ninth
city in Kentucky with such protections.
The group will hold a messaging meeting
at the McCracken County Public Library to help people who wish to
speak before city leaders vote on the ordinance. The meeting will be
held just prior to Tuesday's vote (3:30 to 5 PM).
Opponents of the ordinance held a
meeting Thursday, the West
Kentucky Star reported. Richard Nelson of the Commonwealth
Policy Center (CPC) told the outlet that his group opposes the
ordinance because it's unnecessary and would harm Christians opposed
to LGBT rights.
The Paducah City Commission will meet
Tuesday at 5:30 PM at City Hall to consider the ordinance.