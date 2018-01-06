The Paducah City Commission will vote Tuesday on an ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The proposed ordinance would prohibit discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

In a press release, the Fairness Campaign, a group that advocates for LGBT rights, said that if approved, Paducah would become the ninth city in Kentucky with such protections.

The group will hold a messaging meeting at the McCracken County Public Library to help people who wish to speak before city leaders vote on the ordinance. The meeting will be held just prior to Tuesday's vote (3:30 to 5 PM).

Opponents of the ordinance held a meeting Thursday, the West Kentucky Star reported. Richard Nelson of the Commonwealth Policy Center (CPC) told the outlet that his group opposes the ordinance because it's unnecessary and would harm Christians opposed to LGBT rights.

The Paducah City Commission will meet Tuesday at 5:30 PM at City Hall to consider the ordinance.