In a new interview with Piers Morgan,
Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reveals that she did not trust her ex-wife
and stepdaughters not to leak news of her gender reassignment surgery
to the press.
Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, came out
transgender in 2015. She went on to star in two seasons of her own
reality show. In her autobiography, The Secrets of My Life,
released last year, Jenner revealed that she's had gender
reassignment surgery.
Morgan interviewed Jenner for an
episode of Life Stories.
The 68-year-old
Jenner told Morgan that she sent the Kardashian family an edited
version of her book that excluded the revelation that she had
undergone the surgery.
“They didn't know
that you had actually had the surgery?” Morgan asked.
"No
I didn't tell anybody. Why? It's none of their business. It's not
that big a deal. Nobody knows. I had to be honest, the book is about
honesty. It's called The Secrets Of My Life.
No it really wasn't a big deal,” Jenner answered.
“I had already
been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, ok, nobody knows
anything. Because I didn't want them to leak it to the press. There
was no reason for them to know about it.”
When asked whether
she trusted the Kardashians, Jenner replied: “Of course not. Of
course, I didn't trust them.”
