In a new interview with Piers Morgan, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner reveals that she did not trust her ex-wife and stepdaughters not to leak news of her gender reassignment surgery to the press.

Jenner, formerly Bruce Jenner, came out transgender in 2015. She went on to star in two seasons of her own reality show. In her autobiography, The Secrets of My Life, released last year, Jenner revealed that she's had gender reassignment surgery.

Morgan interviewed Jenner for an episode of Life Stories.

The 68-year-old Jenner told Morgan that she sent the Kardashian family an edited version of her book that excluded the revelation that she had undergone the surgery.

“They didn't know that you had actually had the surgery?” Morgan asked.

"No I didn't tell anybody. Why? It's none of their business. It's not that big a deal. Nobody knows. I had to be honest, the book is about honesty. It's called The Secrets Of My Life. No it really wasn't a big deal,” Jenner answered.

“I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half, ok, nobody knows anything. Because I didn't want them to leak it to the press. There was no reason for them to know about it.”

When asked whether she trusted the Kardashians, Jenner replied: “Of course not. Of course, I didn't trust them.”

