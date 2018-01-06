A gay weatherman's racy snow forecast
has gone viral.
WKTR 3 News' Blaine Stewart shared his
double entendre forecast on Twitter. It quickly went viral.
“UPDATE: Get ready for a pounding,”
Stewart captioned a photo showing predicted snowfall for Thursday in
Virginia. “Some of us could see 8 inches or more. That's too much
– even for me.”
Stewart eventually deleted the post,
but not before it had amassed more than 15,000 likes and 8,000
retweets.
Stewart shared a similar joke last
year.
With a storm barreling down on
Virginia, Stewart wrote that the expected 7 to 10 inches of snow were
“actual” inches, not Grindr inches, a reference to the popular
dating app used by gay and bisexual men.
“[Alert emojis] THESE ARE NOT @GRINDR
INCHES. THESE ARE *ACTUAL* INCHES! [Alert emojis]” Stewart wrote.