A gay weatherman's racy snow forecast has gone viral.

WKTR 3 News' Blaine Stewart shared his double entendre forecast on Twitter. It quickly went viral.

“UPDATE: Get ready for a pounding,” Stewart captioned a photo showing predicted snowfall for Thursday in Virginia. “Some of us could see 8 inches or more. That's too much – even for me.”

Stewart eventually deleted the post, but not before it had amassed more than 15,000 likes and 8,000 retweets.

Stewart shared a similar joke last year.

With a storm barreling down on Virginia, Stewart wrote that the expected 7 to 10 inches of snow were “actual” inches, not Grindr inches, a reference to the popular dating app used by gay and bisexual men.

“[Alert emojis] THESE ARE NOT @GRINDR INCHES. THESE ARE *ACTUAL* INCHES! [Alert emojis]” Stewart wrote.