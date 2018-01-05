Actress Ellen Page announced Wednesday on Instagram that she is married to dancer Emma Portner.

Both women posted a photo of their left hands with wedding bands against a light gray background.

“Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” Page captioned the photo.

“I get to call this incredible woman MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!,” Portner wrote.

A representative for Page confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple are married.

Page began posting photos of her future wife on social media over the summer. Portner is a teacher at the Broadway Dance Center in New York City.

Page came out gay in 2014.

The 30-year-old Page (Juno, Gaycation) previously dated artist Samantha Thomas.