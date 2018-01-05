Actress Ellen Page announced Wednesday
on Instagram that she is married to dancer Emma Portner.
Both women posted a photo of their left
hands with wedding bands against a light gray background.
“Can't believe I get to call this
extraordinary woman my wife. @emmaportner,” Page captioned the
photo.
“I get to call this incredible woman
MY WIFE! @ellenpage I LOVE YOU!,” Portner wrote.
A representative for Page confirmed to
PEOPLE that the couple are married.
Page began posting photos of her future
wife on social media over the summer. Portner is a teacher at the
Broadway Dance Center in New York City.
Page came out gay in 2014.
(Related: Ellen
Page “very happy” since coming out gay.)
The 30-year-old Page (Juno,
Gaycation) previously dated artist Samantha Thomas.