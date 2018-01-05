British singer Sam Smith says in a new
interview that he's become “a gay man properly.”
Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the
City) interviewed Smith for V Magazine.
Parker noted that Smith's
recently-released sophomore album, The Thrill of it All,
“feels sort of like an exorcism” in which Smith talks “about
love in a very different way” from his first album.
“Did that coincide with things
happening politically in your country, in our country, and to you
maturity-wise?” Parker asked.
“Oh, completely,” Smith
answered. “In the past few years, I became a gay man properly.
When I wrote that first album, I was in love with a straight man, he
didn’t love me back, and I was very comfortable in my longing. With
this record, I became a gay man. I started having proper
relationships with men. Sometimes they were in the wrong and treated
me in a bad way, and sometimes I was in the wrong. Being gay also
falls into politics and what’s happening in the world right now. In
the time I [took a break], Trump became president. I also went to
Iraq, to refugee camps 40 minutes from Mosul, with a charity called
War Child [an NGO that works to assist children in conflict zones].
It was the most unbelievable experience of my life. I’m very
ashamed that as a kid, I didn’t read the news that much. I was more
bothered about going out with my friends than about what was going on
[politically], because the news was just depressing to me. After that
trip, I felt a huge amount of guilt. I feel like a grown-up, and I’ve
opened my eyes to what’s going on in the world. Also, with what’s
happening politically, as an artist and songwriter, I always go back
to what Nina Simone said about writing about your times and using our
voices. I feel like art in general can really save us all right now.”
Brandon Flynn, a 24-year-old actor best
known for his portrayal of troubled high schooler Justin Foley in the
Netflix teen drama series 13 Reasons Why, has
recently appeared on Smith's Instagram. The pair were spotted
ringing in the New Year in Sydney.
(Related: 13
Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn comes out; Condemns anti-gay equality
campaign.)
“On a personal level,” Smith said,
“I'm in a relationship right now and for the first time, I think I
deserve to be happy. I'm actually asking myself if I'm going to be
writing some happy love songs soon.”