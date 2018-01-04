An openly gay, HIV positive member of the New York City Council will lead the legislative body.

Corey Johnson, 35, on Wednesday was elected City Council speaker with an overwhelming 48-1 vote.

Johnson, a Democrat, is the first person with HIV to be elected to the city government's second most powerful position after the mayor.

“We believe in New York where no one is targeted simply because of who they are – Muslim New Yorkers, immigrants, the undocumented, African Americans, Jewish New Yorkers, transgender New Yorkers,” said Johnson after the vote. “We must reject hate in all its forms and stand united against bigotry and racism.”

Councilwoman Inez Barron cast the lone “no” vote. Barron threw her hat in the ring at the last minute to protest the lack of black candidates.

Former Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito reached her term limit in 2017. Mark-Viverito was preceded by Christine Quinn, the first openly gay person and first female to serve as speaker.

The Victory Fund, which supports LGBT candidates, congratulated Johnson in a tweet.

“We are thrilled that two-time Victory endorsee Corey Johnson has been elected Council Speaker of New York City! He is the first openly gay man and first HIV+ person to serve in the position. Congratulations, #CoreyinNYC!” the group messaged.