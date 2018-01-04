During her daytime talk show monologue on Thursday, Ellen DeGeneres responded to Eric Trump's claims that she is involved in the “Deep State.”

The president's second eldest son made the remark on Twitter after the social network suggested he follow DeGeneres, Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

“Shocking,” Trump captioned a screenshot of the suggestions, “once again, here are the @Twitter 'suggestions' of who I should follow #DeepState.”

“So, I have some questions,” DeGeneres responded in her monologue. “First of all, which one is Eric? Did he kill the elephant or the cheetah?”

She called Trump's claim “ridiculous,” adding that “no one has undermined Donald Trump more than Donald Trump.”

“I just wanna say, Eric, I am honored that you think that I’m powerful enough to be part of a government conspiracy,” DeGeneres said. “I am sorry to disappoint you, I am not part of the Deep State. Even if somebody wanted me to be involved, I don’t have that kind of time. I’ve got my gay agenda meetings on Mondays. I’ve got on Wednesday Beyoncé and I host an Illuminati brunch. And then Portia and I on the weekends are desperately trying to have a baby so I can’t. I don’t have time.”

“But there’s probably another explanation for why Twitter suggested that you follow me,” DeGeneres added. “I mean, it could be a conspiracy or it could be because your sister Ivanka follows me on Twitter, and your sister Tiffany follows me on Twitter and maybe you should follow me. I mean, because I post a lot of cute videos.”