Christian conservative Kevin Swanson
has blamed California's adoption of textbooks which include the
historical contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender
Americans for massive wildfires in the state.
Swanson, who helms Generations with
Vision Ministry, last week told his radio listeners that natural
disasters that stuck America in 2017 were the judgment of God and
that the wildfires that devastated California were God's punishment
on the state for “turning pedophiliacs and homosexuals into
heroes.”
“2017 was a window of opportunity for
the nation to repent and it didn’t happen,” Swanson
said. “It was the year of God’s judgment on America. God
brought judgment to America in 2017. 2017 brought the worst
hurricanes and the worst fires in American history.”
“In fact, it was the year of God’s
judgment on the state of California as well. It was the year that
California introduced 10 textbooks into public schools that turned
sodomites – that is, men from Sodom doing what men from Sodom like
to do – and turning pedophiliacs and homosexuals into heroes. That
was the point of the 10 textbooks that were issued for the first
time. I believe that Jerry Brown signed the bill that encouraged
homosexual indoctrination in California public schools for six-,
seven-, eight-, nine- and 10-year-olds and that came into fruition
for the first time.”
“Ten textbooks were introduced into
California public schools that presented pedophiliacs and homosexuals
as heroes. This was the year that happened. It also happened to be
the year that God brought the most severe possible judgment on
California,” added Swanson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.
(Related: Kevin
Swanson urges SCOTUS to reverse same-sex marriage ruling before Irma
strikes.)