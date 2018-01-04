Christian conservative Kevin Swanson has blamed California's adoption of textbooks which include the historical contributions of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender Americans for massive wildfires in the state.

Swanson, who helms Generations with Vision Ministry, last week told his radio listeners that natural disasters that stuck America in 2017 were the judgment of God and that the wildfires that devastated California were God's punishment on the state for “turning pedophiliacs and homosexuals into heroes.”

“2017 was a window of opportunity for the nation to repent and it didn’t happen,” Swanson said. “It was the year of God’s judgment on America. God brought judgment to America in 2017. 2017 brought the worst hurricanes and the worst fires in American history.”

“In fact, it was the year of God’s judgment on the state of California as well. It was the year that California introduced 10 textbooks into public schools that turned sodomites – that is, men from Sodom doing what men from Sodom like to do – and turning pedophiliacs and homosexuals into heroes. That was the point of the 10 textbooks that were issued for the first time. I believe that Jerry Brown signed the bill that encouraged homosexual indoctrination in California public schools for six-, seven-, eight-, nine- and 10-year-olds and that came into fruition for the first time.”

“Ten textbooks were introduced into California public schools that presented pedophiliacs and homosexuals as heroes. This was the year that happened. It also happened to be the year that God brought the most severe possible judgment on California,” added Swanson, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights.

