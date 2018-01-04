One of four Texas men accused of using Grindr, a dating app for gay and bisexual men, to find men to rob and assault was sentenced on Wednesday.

Nigel Garrett, 21, received 15 years in prison following a plea agreement, the AP reported. The other three suspects – Cameron Ajiduah, Anthony Shelton and Chancler Encalade – are waiting sentencing. They also have pleaded guilty.

According to the plea agreement signed by Garrett, the defendants used Grindr to meet their victims at their homes. The victims were physically assaulted, bound and robbed during the home invasion. The defendants would make homophobic statements to the victims while brandishing a firearm. The crimes were committed in the Texas cities of Plano, Frisco and Aubrey over a three-week period early last year.

An 18-count indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in May included charges of hate crimes, kidnappings, carjackings and use of a firearm to commit violent crimes.

In a statement released in August, acting Assistant Attorney General John Gore wrote: “The Justice Department will not tolerate hate crimes against any individual based on sexual orientation. Hate crimes are violent crimes, but also attack the fundamental principles of the United States. The Justice Department will continue to aggressively investigate and prosecute hate crimes.”

The men face a maximum sentence of life in prison.