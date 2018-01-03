College baseball is affected by Mississippi's controversial “religious freedom” law, which was signed by Republican Governor Phil Bryant in 2016.

Mississippi's Protecting Freedom of Conscience from Government Discrimination Act (HB 1523) allows government workers and businesses to refuse services to LGBT people based on their “sincerely held religious beliefs or moral convictions.” It also provides similar protections to individuals who object to transgender rights. It took affected on October 10, 2017 after being blocked by courts for more than a year. It remains on appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Several states, including New York, responded to Bryant's signing of the law by prohibiting all non-essential state travel to Mississippi.

According to the AP, the University of Southern Mississippi was scheduled to play three games against Stony Brook University in Hattiesburg in February. The games were canceled because of New York's travel ban.

Southern Mississippi will instead play in a tournament at Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas.

HB 1523 is considered the broadest religious objections law enacted since Obergefell, the 2015 Supreme Court case that found that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

Bryant has defended the law as “perfectly constitutional.”