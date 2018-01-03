Former Minnesota congresswoman Michele Bachmann said last week that she is considering a bid for the U.S. Senate.

Bachmann, 61, said that she is asking God whether she should run for the seat that is set to be vacated by Senator Al Franken.

Bachmann, 61, mounted an unsuccessful bid for the White House in 2012. She said on Wednesday of last week that she considered her presidential campaign a success because she moved the debate on repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare, thus fulfilling a call from God.

“I trust in a big God,” Bachmann, a vocal opponent of LGBT rights, said during an appearance on the Jim Bakker Show. “I feel like I was wildly successful … I didn't win, but I moved the debate. So I didn't shed a tear when I left the contest, because I felt like, you know, I fulfilled the calling that God gave me.”

“So the question is am I being called to do this now?” she added. “I don't know.”

Host Jim Bakker suggested that there was contract out on President Donald Trump.

“[R]ight now, they want to kill the president of the United States and if they could put a contract – which they probably already have – they would do so,” Bakker said.

As recently as 2015, Bachmann claimed that God may destroy the United States over the Supreme Court's ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. She has also blamed the imminent rapture on then-President Barack Obama's support for marriage equality.