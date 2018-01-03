Former Minnesota congresswoman Michele
Bachmann said last week that she is considering a bid for the U.S.
Senate.
Bachmann, 61, said that she is asking
God whether she should run for the seat that is set to be vacated by
Senator Al Franken.
Bachmann, 61, mounted an unsuccessful
bid for the White House in 2012. She said on Wednesday of last week
that she considered her presidential campaign a success because she
moved the debate on repeal of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also
known as Obamacare, thus fulfilling a call from God.
“I trust in a big God,” Bachmann, a
vocal opponent of LGBT rights, said during an appearance on the Jim
Bakker Show. “I feel like I was wildly successful … I didn't
win, but I moved the debate. So I didn't shed a tear when I left the
contest, because I felt like, you know, I fulfilled the calling that
God gave me.”
“So the question is am I being called
to do this now?” she
added. “I don't know.”
Host Jim Bakker suggested that there
was contract out on President Donald Trump.
“[R]ight now, they want to kill the
president of the United States and if they could put a contract –
which they probably already have – they would do so,” Bakker
said.
As recently as 2015, Bachmann
claimed that God may destroy the United States over the Supreme
Court's ruling legalizing same-sex marriage. She has also blamed
the
imminent rapture on then-President Barack Obama's support for
marriage equality.