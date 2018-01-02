Vice President Mike Pence's neighbors trolled him with a “Make America Gay Again” banner outside his Aspen, Colorado vacation home.

According to The Aspen Times, the banner, which was wrapped around a stone pillar outside the house, was hung by neighbors.

“You couldn't miss it,” Pitkin County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Buglione is quoted as saying.

Buglione said that the banner was hung by the neighbors who live in the house that shares a driveway with the Pences. Deputies and Secret Service agents stationed at the foot of the driveway received chili and corn muffins from the man and woman who live in the home.

Buglione said that Secret Service agents were okay with the banner.

“He was real sheepish and thought he might be confronted by the Secret Service or deputies who'd tell him he couldn't do it,” Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo said. “When they said, 'We're not here to control your free speech rights,' they came out with chili and began feeding them.”

A resident of the home emailed the outlet with a correction.

“[The banners] were actually hung by the daughters of the couple who live in the home, and one of their girlfriends [I'm one of them!] with the full support of their parents,” wrote Shannon Slade.

Pence has a long record of opposing LGBT rights in the U.S. House and as governor of Indiana.

He made national headlines in 2015 when he signed a bill into law that opponents said would allow business owners to refuse to serve members of the LGBT community based on their religious beliefs. Then-Governor Pence at first defended his decision to sign the bill, but a growing backlash pushed him to call for a “fix” to the law.

In October, the White House denied a report that President Donald Trump once joked Pence “wants to hang” all gay people.

(Related: White House denies Trump joked that Mike Pence “wants to hang” all gay people.)