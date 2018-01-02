CNN host Don Lemon smooched his
boyfriend during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage.
The 51-year-old Lemon hosted the second
half of the broadcast with Brooke Baldwin from New Orleans, while
Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, both of whom are also openly gay,
hosted from Times Square.
Last year, Lemon and Baldwin rang in
2017 at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans. At one point, Lemon said
that he was determined to find love in the new year.
Turns out, he did, and his boyfriend,
Tim Malone, was sitting at that bar.
“Can you believe it's been one year
since we were sitting here?” Lemon asked Baldwin.
“It was like a confessional a year
ago. You were like, 'I'm ready for a relationship. 2016 was the
worst.' And?” Baldwin prompted.
“Well, it happened,” Lemon replied.
“You found your special someone,”
Baldwin responded.
“Actually, he was here last year in
the bar,” Lemon said.
When Malone joined the hosts soon after
the clock struck midnight, Lemon reached over for a kiss. “I love
you, baby,” he said. “Happy new year!”
“Clarification,” Lemon tweeted.
“We did not meet at the bar. He was with me at the bar. We met in
New York.”