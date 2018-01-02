CNN host Don Lemon smooched his boyfriend during CNN's New Year's Eve coverage.

The 51-year-old Lemon hosted the second half of the broadcast with Brooke Baldwin from New Orleans, while Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, both of whom are also openly gay, hosted from Times Square.

Last year, Lemon and Baldwin rang in 2017 at The Spotted Cat in New Orleans. At one point, Lemon said that he was determined to find love in the new year.

Turns out, he did, and his boyfriend, Tim Malone, was sitting at that bar.

“Can you believe it's been one year since we were sitting here?” Lemon asked Baldwin.

“It was like a confessional a year ago. You were like, 'I'm ready for a relationship. 2016 was the worst.' And?” Baldwin prompted.

“Well, it happened,” Lemon replied.

“You found your special someone,” Baldwin responded.

“Actually, he was here last year in the bar,” Lemon said.

When Malone joined the hosts soon after the clock struck midnight, Lemon reached over for a kiss. “I love you, baby,” he said. “Happy new year!”

“Clarification,” Lemon tweeted. “We did not meet at the bar. He was with me at the bar. We met in New York.”