A lesbian couple and two children were found dead in their home in upstate New York on the day after Christmas.

According to the Times Union, police believe the victims were murdered on December 21.

The bodies of Shanta Myers, 36, and her partner, Brandi Mells, 22, Jeremiah “JJ” Myers, 11, and Shanise Myers, 5, were found in their Troy apartment on December 26. The women, who got engaged last year, were found bound with their throats slashed. JJ and Shanise were two of Myers' three children.

Prosecutors have charged two men with the crime. Justin Mann has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree murder, while James White has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder, the Times Union reported.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Troy Police Chief James Tedesco described the murders as an act of “savagery” and said that evidence at the crime scene suggested that the killings were “not a random act.”

Equality NY, a group that advocates for greater LGBT rights, said in a tweet that it was “heartbroken and angry.”

“One of our LGBTQI families, mom, girlfriend, and two children, were found brutally murdered in Troy, NY,” the group messaged. “We are heartbroken and angry.”

Neighbors and friends created an impromptu memorial for the victims, leaving candles and stuffed animals at the base of a tree outside their home.