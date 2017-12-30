South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete
Buttigieg on Thursday announced he is engaged to marry his boyfriend.
According to the South
Bend Tribune, Buttigieg, 35, announced his engagement to
Chasten Glezman, a teacher, in a Facebook post.
“He said yes!” Buttigieg wrote.
“Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Chasten Glezman.”
A spokesman for Buttigieg confirmed
that the mayor was engaged.
Buttigieg came out gay in a June, 2015
op-ed. He explained at the time that he struggled with his sexuality
and considered it a personal matter.
“But it's clear to me that at a
moment like this, being more open about it could do some good. For a
local student struggling with her sexuality, it might be helpful for
an openly gay mayor to send the message that her community will
always have a place for her. And for a conservative resident from a
different generation, whose unease with social change is partly
rooted in the impression that he doesn't know anyone gay, perhaps a
familiar face can be a reminder that we're all in this together as a
community,” he said.
Buttigieg, a Democrat now in his second
term as mayor, became the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with at least
100,000 residents when he first took office in 2011.
(Related: Mayor
