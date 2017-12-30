South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Thursday announced he is engaged to marry his boyfriend.

According to the South Bend Tribune, Buttigieg, 35, announced his engagement to Chasten Glezman, a teacher, in a Facebook post.

“He said yes!” Buttigieg wrote. “Can't wait to spend the rest of my life with Chasten Glezman.”

A spokesman for Buttigieg confirmed that the mayor was engaged.

Buttigieg came out gay in a June, 2015 op-ed. He explained at the time that he struggled with his sexuality and considered it a personal matter.

“But it's clear to me that at a moment like this, being more open about it could do some good. For a local student struggling with her sexuality, it might be helpful for an openly gay mayor to send the message that her community will always have a place for her. And for a conservative resident from a different generation, whose unease with social change is partly rooted in the impression that he doesn't know anyone gay, perhaps a familiar face can be a reminder that we're all in this together as a community,” he said.

Buttigieg, a Democrat now in his second term as mayor, became the youngest mayor of a U.S. city with at least 100,000 residents when he first took office in 2011.

