The Oregon Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a fine levied against a bakery for refusing to serve a lesbian couple.

Aaron and Melissa Klein, owners of Sweet Cakes by Melissa, were found guilty of unlawfully discriminating against the couple when they refused to make a cake for the women's commitment ceremony.

Aaron Klein declined to make the cake for the women on January 17, 2013. Klein said he does not hate gays but that making a cake for a same-sex wedding would violate his faith. (At the time, Oregon had the nation's most robust domestic partnership law. Following a federal judge's ruling in May, 2014, Oregon became the 18th state to allow gay and lesbian couples to marry.)

Oregon's labor commissioner ordered the Kleins to pay $135,000 to Rachel and Laurel Bowman-Cryer. At first the Kleins claimed financial hardship despite raising at least $515,000 in three crowdfunding accounts and refused to pay the fine. The couple later paid the fine and closed their baking business around the same time.

In appealing the decision, the Kleins argued that the fine was excessive and the commissioner was biased against them, The Oregonian reported.

The Bowman-Cryers said in a statement that Thursday's ruling affirms “the long standing idea that discrimination has no place in America.”

Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in a similar case.

(Related: Anthony Kennedy sends mixed signals in “gay wedding cake” case.)