Designer Brad Goreski and longtime boyfriend Gary Janetti exchanged vows on Tuesday aboard a luxury cruise ship in the Caribbean.

According to Us Weekly, the ceremony was officiated by Tim Roberts, the captain of the Seabourn Sojourn, and took place at sunset.

“We're married!” Goreski announced on Instagram. “After over 16 years together @garyjanetti and I finally tied the knot aboard the @seabourncruise Sojourn with our close family in attendance! We couldn't be happier!”

Goreski, a Fashion Police cohost, and Janetti, a TV producer/writer, got engaged in 2014.

Goreski, 40, wore a custom royal blue suit, while Janetti, 51, wore a gray suit. Both suits were custom designed by Isaia. The couple's wedding rings were crafted by David Yurman.

Janetti has worked on Family Guy, Will & Grace and the British comedy Vicious, which stars Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi as an elderly gay couple.