Designer Brad Goreski and longtime
boyfriend Gary Janetti exchanged vows on Tuesday aboard a luxury
cruise ship in the Caribbean.
According to Us Weekly, the
ceremony was officiated by Tim Roberts, the captain of the Seabourn
Sojourn, and took place at sunset.
“We're married!” Goreski announced
on Instagram. “After over 16 years together @garyjanetti and I
finally tied the knot aboard the @seabourncruise Sojourn with our
close family in attendance! We couldn't be happier!”
Goreski, a Fashion Police cohost,
and Janetti, a TV producer/writer, got engaged in 2014.
Goreski, 40, wore a custom royal blue
suit, while Janetti, 51, wore a gray suit. Both suits were custom
designed by Isaia. The couple's wedding rings were crafted by David
Yurman.
Janetti has worked on Family Guy,
Will & Grace and the British comedy Vicious, which
stars Sir Ian McKellen and Sir Derek Jacobi as an elderly gay couple.