Singer and actress Cher is likely to headline Sydney's 40th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in March.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, a contract has yet to be signed and organizers are courting other megastars, but several sources close to the event have said that a deal for Cher to headline at the event's after-party is in the works.

Cyndi Lauper performed at the event's 30th anniversary.

“Where am I going in March!?” Cher teased on Twitter.

Cher has been a long-time advocate for LGBT rights, making her an icon in the LGBT community.

With the recent legalization of same-sex marriage in Australia, this year's festival promises to be the year's must-attend event. Citing safety and security concerns, organizers have already said that they would not be able to accommodate all those interested in participating in this year's parade.

Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a parade and festival that winds down Oxford Street on Saturday, March 3 to Moore Park, where a two-day festival is held.