Singer and actress Cher is likely to
headline Sydney's 40th annual Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
in March.
According to The
Sydney Morning Herald, a contract has yet to be signed and
organizers are courting other megastars, but several sources close to
the event have said that a deal for Cher to headline at the event's
after-party is in the works.
Cyndi Lauper performed at the event's
30th anniversary.
“Where am I going in March!?” Cher
teased on Twitter.
Cher has been a long-time advocate for
LGBT rights, making her an icon in the LGBT community.
With the recent legalization of
same-sex marriage in Australia, this year's festival promises to be
the year's must-attend event. Citing safety and security concerns,
organizers have already said that they would not be able to
accommodate all those interested in participating in this year's
parade.
Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras is a
parade and festival that winds down Oxford Street on Saturday, March
3 to Moore Park, where a two-day festival is held.